Jim McKenna

The GOP continues to confuse their success with popularity. They win races only by gerrymandering and lackluster opposition. Forgetting this, they think they are the best, the brightest, and that — gosh darn it — people love them. The denouement is always hilarious, when they realize they've fooled only themselves, and everyone sees them for the greedy, grasping, bullying, low IQ, petty martinets they truly are and always were.

There are fewer people voting Republican every election. They cannot win a statewide race in most parts of the country anymore. They owe the entirety of their victories to voter suppression tactics, mind-blowing gerrymandering to make votes not count if they get through, corrupt courts to force compliance, and an opposition party that is equally feckless and indifferent. But they have deluded themselves into thinking that winning means acceptance and popularity.

Social media and nearly any public event quickly disproves this fallacy. The fact is most Americans, women and Gen-Z especially, see elected GOP leaders and their followers as rubes at best, and straight-up evil at worst.

