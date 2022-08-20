cschmid

Carl Schmid

 Keybridge

Imagine if Congress, with one simple action, could help end a 40-year-old epidemic, erase some of the racial inequities in health care, and save money in the process. That may sound too good to be true. But lawmakers can do it if they fund expanding access programs to a highly effective HIV drug in the 2023 spending bill.

The medication is called pre-exposure prophylaxis, better known as PrEP. It cuts the risk of contracting HIV from sex — the primary means of transmission — by 99%. Rates of use have gone up in recent years, yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that among those who could benefit from the drug, only a quarter have a prescription.

Why is uptake so limited?

Carl Schmid is executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, which promotes high-quality, affordable health care for people living with or at risk of HIV, hepatitis, and other serious and chronic health conditions.

