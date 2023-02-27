By Debra Mayconich Baron

I was one of several community members that petitioned the Kankakee County Board to place a referendum on the April 4 General Election ballot to allow Kankakee County residents to decide if we are willing to address a critical need in our county. Voters now have the opportunity to approve a one-quarter cent sales tax to fund mental health services.

There are few individuals in this county whose lives have not been touched by mental health concerns either directly or through the lives of family members and friends. A one-quarter cent sales tax is a small price to pay to address the shortage of mental health services that currently exists.

Debra Baron is the director of Project Sun, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

