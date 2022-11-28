Artificial intelligence has become a disruptive force in society. Terms such as machine learning, deep learning and neural networks have become commonplace among mainstream media, eliciting visions of innovation that has the potential to change our lives.

At its core, AI attempts to mimic the capabilities of the human brain. Whether it’s computer vision, which focuses on how computers understand the visual world, or natural language processing, which focuses on how computers recognize and interpret written text, the list of possibilities for AI use continues to grow.

Take, for example, aviation security. Many people will pass through security checkpoints at airports while traveling during the holiday season. The Transportation Security Administration will process as many as 2.5 million people at airport checkpoints on some of the peak holiday travel days.

Sheldon H. Jacobson is a professor of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He employs his expertise in data-driven, risk-based decision-making to evaluate and inform public policy. He has studied aviation security for more than 25 years.

