It’s not too early for Republicans to start thinking about a winning ticket in 2024 — one that will likely include a dinged-up Donald Trump at the top.

Trump’s indictment won’t stop him from running or winning the nomination but it highlights the need for a strong conservative without baggage to stand next to him.

Right now the strongest second banana is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has designs of his own on the White House. Trump and DeSantis would be a formidable team if they ever decided to run together.

