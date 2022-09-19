Many of us have been hit by an overdraft fee on our checking account before, and while it was nice to have the protection, the $33 charge — the average overdraft fee these days — definitely stung.

What if I told you overdraft fees are an intentional chess move by the wealthy few in a game increasingly rigged against the rest of us?

Banks have taken in more than $460 billion in overdraft fees since 2010. In the final three months of 2020 alone, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America collectively brought in more than $300 million in overdraft fees. One bank CEO — Bill Cooper, of the Minnesota-based TCF National Bank, which was sued by the federal government for “tricking consumers into costly overdraft services” — even named his yacht “Overdraft.”

Devin Thomas O’Shea is a writer living in St. Louis. This column was produced by Progressive Perspectives, which is run by The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.

