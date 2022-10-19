dbalto

This summer, lawmakers missed a big chance to lower the cost of prescription medicine.

Despite including a host of new drug-pricing measures in the Inflation Reduction Act, legislators did almost nothing to crack down on some of the worst actors in the entire healthcare system — the “pharmacy benefit managers” and other supply-chain intermediaries who routinely raise drug costs and deny consumers access to life saving drugs.

Controlling drug costs is a necessary concern and the IRA tries to achieve this by imposing price controls on some drugs purchased by Medicare. But this is far less than a half a loaf solution. It doesn’t control costs in commercial markets and, more importantly, does nothing to address drug market intermediaries that are inflating the cost of drugs.

David Balto is a public interest antitrust attorney and is the former Policy Director of the Federal Trade Commission.

