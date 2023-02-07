At first glance the Republican presidential campaign is shaping up to be bizarrely normal. In a deeper sense, however, it is profoundly bizarre. Of course the reason is former President Donald Trump.

Start with how normal it is. There’s the frontrunner who has already declared, and held his first public events of the year recently. Then there are several unofficial candidates. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has the most traction in the polls so far and support in Republican-aligned media, is gearing up. So are former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Several others, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, have been visited by the Great Mentioner.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University.

Recommended for you