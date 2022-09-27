The U.S. record on protecting our children is abysmal. We try them as adults. Child marriage is still happening. So is corporal punishment and child labor.

The United States is the only United Nations member country that has not ratified the international treaty on children’s rights. Most people might think this isn’t such a big deal because our country is good to children. But it turns out we aren’t, and our state laws don’t help.

A new Human Rights Watch report card grades all 50 states on their laws related to child marriage, child labor, juvenile justice and corporal punishment. We gave 20 states a failing “F” grade, and 26 a “D.” Not a single state received a “A” or even a “B.” New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa and Minnesota were the only states to receive a “C” grade. Mississippi, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Georgia and Washington came out at the bottom of our ranking.

Jo Becker is the children’s rights advocacy director for Human Rights Watch. Callie King-Guffey, a 2022 graduate from the Harvard Kennedy School, assessed state laws for Human Rights Watch’s new U.S. child rights scorecard. This column was produced by Progressive Perspectives, which is run by The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.

