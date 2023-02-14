A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/
TONIGHT TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to noon CST /1 PM
EST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
No matter what report you read, the teacher shortage has gone from what we at the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools were discussing in 2015 to the harsh reality in 2023. In 2015, a little more than a year into my new role as executive director of AIRSS, many of the meetings I attended with superintendents in some way addressed teacher shortages.
Moreover, rural schools started to experience more than the normal one-off vacancies and were seeing a significant decline in the availability of all applicants, with openings primarily in the content areas of math, science and English.
My efforts to express this concern with state and agency stakeholders were seemingly disregarded, in part, because these shortages were not as prevalent in the larger more affluent districts. Not surprising, rural districts and schools have faced challenges retaining good teachers due to (1) low teacher salaries, (2) low school funding, and (3) a lack of needed resources to support equitable learning.
Significant data exists to substantiate the rural teacher shortage. In November 2016, the National Governors Association convened a diverse group of Illinois education stakeholders to draft the first comprehensive report on teacher shortages in Illinois. This report was a concise assessment of many factors that contributed to the teacher shortage and shared specific recommendations for rural and small schools. One recommendation was the initiation of a pilot to establish Rural Teacher Corp programs. The NGA report was released in October 2017.
That same year, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools released its first of what is now an annual report on the teacher shortages. The AIRSS was one of the first supporters of this report through a partnership with Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
As predicted, much of the data captures the reality of our rural and small schools and the challenges they encounter. Unfortunately, the teacher shortage in rural schools is not a one-issue problem as shared below.
Teacher salaries in Illinois rural and small schools are some of the lowest salaries in K-12 public schools. In 2023-24, state law went into effect setting a minimum salary of $40,000 for teachers. But even with this effort, educators in rural and small schools will receive salaries well below their urban and suburban counterparts.
Low school funding will continue to play a role in the teacher shortages in rural and small schools, as Evidence Based Funding is predicted not to reach equitable funding for another 20-plus years.
Even though the educator pipeline in Illinois has received increased attention in recent years, these solutions are not focused on the unique needs associated with rural schools. Consequently, the lack of candidates in the pipeline will remain a significant threat to staffing rural classrooms for the foreseeable future.
Now as we start 2023, very little has been done to specifically address the rural teacher shortage. As we have advocated since 2016, and called out in the NGA report, a state funded and supported statewide Rural Teacher Corps program is a step in the right direction. It is designed to encourage students to teach in rural schools, and by design it supports retention of educators in these rural schools. The program mirrors the success of programs like Golden Apple and Teach for America but is solely focused on rural schools.
A final thought — the teacher shortage seems eerily similar to previous issues facing rural education — we have some of the answers, we have made recommendations. It just seems to be a lack of support and political will to address the problem.
David M. Ardrey is the executive director of the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools and president of the National Rural Education Association. He may be reached at execdir@airssedu.org.
