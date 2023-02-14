dardrey

David M. Ardrey

No matter what report you read, the teacher shortage has gone from what we at the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools were discussing in 2015 to the harsh reality in 2023. In 2015, a little more than a year into my new role as executive director of AIRSS, many of the meetings I attended with superintendents in some way addressed teacher shortages.

Moreover, rural schools started to experience more than the normal one-off vacancies and were seeing a significant decline in the availability of all applicants, with openings primarily in the content areas of math, science and English.

My efforts to express this concern with state and agency stakeholders were seemingly disregarded, in part, because these shortages were not as prevalent in the larger more affluent districts. Not surprising, rural districts and schools have faced challenges retaining good teachers due to (1) low teacher salaries, (2) low school funding, and (3) a lack of needed resources to support equitable learning.

David M. Ardrey is the executive director of the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools and president of the National Rural Education Association. He may be reached at execdir@airssedu.org.

