Philip Nagel

In response to Senator [Patrick] Joyce’s commentary of Oct. 26, please allow me to offer the following. On Jan. 21, 2021, the Illinois House and Senate passed the so-called SAFE-T Act, a criminal justice overhaul bill.

The bill, over 760 pages, created five new acts, and resulted in a tirade of trailer bills that would directly affect law enforcement and the way the legal system operates throughout Illinois. Even at the time of the vote, I was strongly against the bill, as it was too soft on crime and would be incredibly damaging to the logistics of smaller departments.

The bill passed the Senate with barely a majority. In several statements, Joyce said he knew the legislation was bad, however, instead of sending a strong message and making his position known through a “No” vote, he abstained. Apparently so as not to upset his fellow Chicago-Cook County party members who sponsored the legislation.

Philip Nagel is a Republican running for the 40th District in the Illinois Senate against Democratic incumbent Patrick Joyce in the Nov. 8 general election.

