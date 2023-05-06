Debt is not equal.

Forty-eight million borrowers collectively have $1.6 trillion of federal student loan debt, and including private student loans, the debt increases to $1.7 trillion. This debt is higher than auto loans and credit card debt, and only mortgage debt is higher at $12 trillion as of September 2022.

This debt is also not equally distributed based on who you are and what school you have attended, or even if you completed your degree. Half of the debt is on those students who have attended two or four year colleges, and the majority of college students graduate with less than $20,000 of debt.

Alejandro Vargas, MD MS, is an assistant professor of neurology and a vascular neurologist at Rush University Medical Center.

