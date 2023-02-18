By Shereen Oca Beilstein and Meg Bates

Headlines about teacher shortages abound as schools recover from the pandemic. The challenges teachers faced during the pandemic significantly increased, and many experienced burnout so intense they considered resigning.

However, conversations about teacher shortages are nothing new — they predate the pandemic by decades. Although there is debate over the magnitude and severity of the issue, stakeholders generally agree on the importance of recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers.

Shereen Oca Beilstein, PhD, is a research specialist at the Illinois Workforce and Education Research Collaborative. Meg Bates, PhD, is the director of IWERC.

Recommended for you