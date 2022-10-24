The news recently that former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was leaving the Democratic Party might not have seemed at first like a very big deal. Gabbard, after all, didn’t seek re-election to her House seat in 2020 and hadn’t played a role in party politics since her failed presidential bid.

But her announcement highlights an important and growing gulf between Democrats and Republicans — and helps explain why Republicans, who may well have majorities in both chambers of Congress in January, have become a threat to democracy.

Gabbard, who represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, at one point had the voting record of a mainstream Democrat, albeit with a tendency toward fringe views. She served a term as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, was a strong Bernie Sanders supporter in 2016, and when she ran for president in 2020, she was included in the debates despite being a fierce critic of some Democratic policy positions.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy.

