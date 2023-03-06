OPED-RIDGE-HOMELANDSECURITY-COMMENTARY-GET

Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge unveils a color coded system that ranks the severity of terrorist threats in 2002 in Washington D.C.

 Mark Wilson/Getty Images/TNS

By Tom Ridge

This was my second draft notice. The first came from Richard Nixon in 1969 and took me to Southeast Asia. More than 30 years later came notice number two, this time from George W. Bush. The president called me to leave my post as Pennsylvania’s governor to serve in the White House Office of Homeland Security. I accepted the call to duty, knowing full well the challenge that awaited.

Some people had cautioned me not to take on the assignment. They warned it would be impossible to succeed. I never saw it that way.

Tom Ridge, a twice-elected Republican governor of Pennsylvania, served as the first secretary of Homeland Security. This was written for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

