Brandon and Kathi Myers

Prior to Dec. 10, 2016, we did not give much thought to the lack of mental health resources available in Kankakee County. But on that day, our 19-year-old son, Samuel, made the decision to take his own life.

In the few years previous to his death, Samuel began his struggle with three major mental health conditions, a struggle that included a fear that his closest friends and family would view him differently. It was a silent and lonely struggle for Sam and us, his parents. We did not know where to go for support. We struggled to find help. We were alone. Ultimately Sam’s daily struggle with severe anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and bi-polar disorder proved to be too much and he succumbed to the battle.

We now know, that with the right amount of resources, suicide is one of the most preventable forms of death. While Sam’s struggle ended under the worst possible circumstances, there remains a large portion of our population that continues to fight this battle every day and resources are scarce.

