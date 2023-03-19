tbutler

Butler

Every hour of every day, the items we need to live our daily lives are being transported by our nation’s interconnected transportation system. Rails, roads, rivers and runways are all used to haul just about everything we touch. In Illinois, we are uniquely positioned as the railroad hub of the nation — a point of pride that sets the foundation for the economic success of our state.

Whether it is delivering gas for your car, fertilizer for your farm, packages on your porch or the food you will eat tonight, no doubt it has been moved as part of our rail network. Yes, this includes shipments of the many hazardous chemicals that go into making everyday products such as medicine and drinking water.

The train accident in Ohio, is something no one wants to see — not the railroad industry, not government regulators and most certainly not East Palestine residents. Our industry has long been committed to safely transporting goods through accident prevention, and we will continue to prioritize safety as we haul the products Americans depend on every day.

