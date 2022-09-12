chall

Carla Hall

Two of my favorite glimpses of Queen Elizabeth II nearly bookend her life. On her 21st birthday, still just the daughter of a king, she gave a radio broadcast pledging to the British people in a heartbreakingly young voice “that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

Earlier this year, celebrating 70 years as queen in a Platinum Jubilee extravaganza full of gun salutes and airplane flyovers, she stood on a Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by a sedate invitation-only group of family, and ignored the ritual for a while to chat up the youngest and rowdiest of the bunch — her 4-year old great-grandson, Prince Louis.

Elizabeth just seemed game, all the way to the end of her life on Thursday at the age of 96. Well into her 80s, she appeared in a hilarious video skit with Daniel Craig for the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London.

Carla Hall is a Los Angeles Times editorial board member who writes about homelessness, reproductive rights, popular culture, animal welfare and human rights among other topics.

