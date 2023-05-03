curt saindon

Curt Saindon

By Curt Saindon

I had a friend growing up, his name was Moe (not his real name). We were good friends, but not best friends. We played Pony League together at Alpiner Park. He was good, I mean really, really good. Definitely one of the best athletes I ever played with and probably one of the best to ever come out of Kankakee.

He went on to college to play basketball. He was good at everything, but dropped out after one year. I guess school just wasn’t his thing. He joined the Army, and I kind of lost track of him, maybe running into him once or twice over the years … until this fall.

Curt Saindon, of Bourbonnais, is a volunteer for Fortitude Community Outreach. He is a former business manager for the Kankakee school district and is now assistant superintendent for business services at the Woodridge school district.

Recommended for you