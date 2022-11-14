kkerrigan

Kerrigan

Starting and growing a business is challenging, even in the best of times. But these are not the best of times, and Congress soon could make it even harder for small businesses to compete and grow.

A bill from Senators Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; and John Cornyn, R-Texas, is gaining momentum — and if it passes, big corporations will find it easier to pilfer their smaller competitors’ patented ideas and designs. The “Patent Trial and Appeal Board Reform Act of 2022,” as the bill is called, could snuff out many of the small firms — and much of the innovation — that power America’s economy.

Congress created the Patent Trial and Appeal Board back in 2011 with the best of intentions. Their aim? To create a suitable, cost-effective alternative to the court system for parties to settle patent disputes.

Karen Kerrigan is president and CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council. This article originally appeared on InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you