By Shalone Graves

“Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service … You only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by LOVE.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I’m still lost for words. Nevertheless, very elated to express my sincere thanks on such an important and momentous occasion in my life to receive the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday, Jan. 16, from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation in Kankakee County. The acknowledgments through flowers, cards, visits, emails, phone calls and texts … I say thank you!

Shalone Graves is the community and employee relations director for the Daily Journal.

