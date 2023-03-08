matthewhess

Matthew Hess

By Matthew Hess

For the past 15 years I’ve worked within the Kankakee County community within the mental health system. Our community has a lot to offer, a variety of services, a community of hardworking and dedicated professionals addressing an only worsening mental health crisis.

Those of us in the social services field are spread thin. In more recent years, grant funding has helped to increase funding for services, but these funds are often temporary, and often not enough. Issues of homelessness, community violence, substance abuse, and suicide are all issues directly affecting Kankakee County right now and mental health is at the center of these issues.

Matthew Hess is a licensed professional counselor and lives in Kankakee.

