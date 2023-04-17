At last, stripped across a full page of The Washington Post, was the headline Richard Nixon had always wanted to see:

“President’s Irish heritage on full display as he visits the Emerald Isle.”

Alas, it came more than a half century after Nixon wanted to see it. And worse yet, it wasn’t about Nixon, America’s most Wannabe Irish president of all time. It was all about another American president who had a non-Irish name — but who, unlike Nixon, has unquestionably Irish ancestors: the Finnegans.

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. Readers may send him email at martin.schram@gmail.com.

Recommended for you