When I first was outed at age 14, I realized I would have to learn how to navigate a world that didn’t fully accept me. Part of that was figuring out how to access health care as a gay person and a minor at odds with his parents. Though my family knew of my sexuality, they didn’t accept it.

It’s especially hard for LGBTQ+ teens to receive adequate information about health care when their parents are often unable or unwilling to get them the support they may need. One study found that a third of the youth they sampled came out to their parents and were accepted, one third were rejected and the final third did not come out until their later teenage years and early 20s. Many teens delay coming out due to fears that their families won’t accept them.

For health care providers to offer the best care they can, patients have to be open with them. This often includes being honest when talking about partners, the kinds of sex engaged in and what kind of protection was used. But, for this to happen, patients must also feel safe and comfortable in the presence of their doctor.

Andrew Baldino is a freelance content writer and SEO specialist. He lives in coastal South Carolina. This column was produced by Progressive Perspectives, which is run by The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.

