As a small business owner, I see firsthand the devastating impact high taxes, overly burdensome regulations and lawsuit abuse have on our communities. Mom-and-pop shops are forced to close, basic goods become more costly, and thousands of families each year make the difficult decision to either endure emerging hardships or relocate to another state.

In a time of high inflation and economic uncertainty, it is critical lawmakers work together to alleviate the harsh economic loads families in Illinois endure.

Excessive taxes and regulations hamper the future success of new businesses opening in our local communities. This is already abundantly clear to many. Compound this with excessively frivolous lawsuits and the burden small business families are forced to grapple with can become suffocating.

Karen Tirio is the president of Monarch Senior Care in Woodstock.

