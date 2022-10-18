What will we remember from the House hearings investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol?

Certainly not partisan squabbling, because with just two Republicans opposed to Trump on the panel, there was none. Congress scholar Molly Reynolds thinks this will be “the only congressional committee in history to have all of its recorded votes be unanimous.”

Nor did individual committee members or witnesses stand out, though there were exceptions. Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney both exerted a powerful moral presence — Thompson as a Black man from Mississippi who appreciated the importance of democracy from a legacy of its absence; Cheney as a forthright conservative whose every sentence stood as a rebuke to a party that has lost its way.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy.

