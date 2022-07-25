rgreszler

Greszler

Between out-of-control inflation, ongoing supply-chain struggles, the crisis at the southern border, foreign policy concerns, exploding energy prices, rising crime and a high likelihood the country is either already or soon will be experiencing stagflation (an inflationary recession), it’s no wonder that Democrats and the Biden administration are talking up the strong labor market.

A recent tweet on the Democrats’ official Twitter page stated, “Under @JoeBiden, the private sector has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic — and added jobs on top of that.”

For starters, that statement is only half true, at best.

Rachel Greszler is a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget.

