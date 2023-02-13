The release of the 2022 Educator Teacher Shortage Study is a reminder that Illinois’ teacher shortage continues to be a burden on school districts.

Findings from this year’s survey conducted by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools show 79 percent of responding districts reported an educator shortage problem, and nearly half, 45 percent, reported staffing shortages have grown worse.

While discussions at the statewide level continue to evolve, superintendents across the state have taken matters into their own hands and have begun to develop solutions at the local level to mitigate the problem. Across Illinois, school districts have formed partnerships with universities and community colleges that have aided in the development of education pathways and expanded dual-credit education courses — that transfer to teacher education — for high school students. Some districts have even looked outside of our country to fill classroom teaching roles.

Brent Clark is the executive director of the Illinois Association of School Administrators

