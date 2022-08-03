swhitehead

Seth Whitehead

Much of the blame for record pump prices has been directed at so-called “Big Oil” companies and their renouncement of the “drill, baby, drill” philosophy in exchange for a focus on investor returns.

Though simple supply-demand dynamics, refining constraints and a general hostility toward oil and gas development are the primary reasons for skyrocketing energy prices, it is true that publicly traded U.S. oil production companies are being more conservative with their drilling plans after years of operating in the red.

But overlooked is the fact that the private independent producers responsible for two-thirds of U.S. oil output – and 100 percent of Illinois’ oil production — don’t have to answer to investors and are eager to drill. Still, these smaller companies are drilling less than would be expected given the high price of crude oil, and U.S. oil production remains down about one million barrels per day from pre-pandemic levels.

Seth Whitehead is the executive director of the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board. IPRB provides public awareness and education programs regarding the upstream Illinois oil and gas industry.

