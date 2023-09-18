“Whoa,” you might have thought, if you read earlier this month that Illinois taxpayers will provide half a billion dollars to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Manteno.

However, that’s just the start. The federal government will be adding billions of dollars of assistance, adding up to far more than the cost of the project.

But the factory will not be owned by state or federal taxpayers but by Gotion, a Chinese company.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

