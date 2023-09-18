“Whoa,” you might have thought, if you read earlier this month that Illinois taxpayers will provide half a billion dollars to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Manteno.
However, that’s just the start. The federal government will be adding billions of dollars of assistance, adding up to far more than the cost of the project.
But the factory will not be owned by state or federal taxpayers but by Gotion, a Chinese company.
The plant is expected to cost $2 billion and employ 2,600 workers, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement. Gotion’s total incentive package from the state of Illinois is valued at $536 million. In addition, Kankakee County agreed to cap property taxes paid on the approximately 150-acre property at $2 million per year for the next 30 years.
Just that is a lot by ordinary standards, costing $206,000 per worker. The average incentive deal for new projects in the U.S. is closer to $50,000, according to researchers who track these things.
That’s nothing, however, compared to subsidies the federal government is now pouring into EV battery makers, including Gotion. Under the wrongly-named Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, owners of new EV battery plants get massive credits, often in the billions of dollars.
Good Jobs First is a worker-oriented policy group in Washington, D.C. that studies these subsidies I detail.
Gotion will be eligible, GJF told me, for about $1.5 billion per year for the first five years of production. That’s $7.5 billion plus the half billion from the state, for a total of $8 billion, even though the entire project will only cost $2 billion. The tax credits will be as good as cash to Gotion because they can choose to either sell their credits or make them refundable for five years.
Incentives that huge are sure to spike a frenzy, and that’s what has happened with many new battery plants being recently announced around the nation.
The gold is usually not being shared with workers. According to a recent GJF report, early indications are that all the plants it reviewed will be offering sub-market wages for production workers.
Illinois did somewhat better than that, according to GJF. The state’s program has a very good minimum wage standard set at 120% the average wage in the project county for workers in the same occupation group as well as other worker protections that GJF lauded.
Gotion’s alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party have sparked huge controversy in Michigan, where it’s building another battery factory.
Reports on the connections those companies have with the CCP have appeared in The Midwesterner, New York Post, Fox News, The Daily Caller, The Daily Mail and The Tennessee Star.
Gotion has denied the CCP connections but, in Michigan, tempers have flared over its Gotion plant and the alleged CCP connections. The controversy reportedly “has pitted longtime friends against one another and left local leaders to wonder when, or even if, the community will be able to heal from the animosity some residents said has spread like a wildfire.”
None of that has been an issue in Illinois. Pritzker announced his Reimagining Electric Vehicles industrial policy in 2023, but almost nothing came from it until Gotion. With Gotion, his administration and the public apparently are happy to see the new jobs coming, even if it’s on the government’s dime and if the employer is from China.
Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.