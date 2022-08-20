Phil Kambic

Phil Kambic

Health care workers have chosen to enter a career that at its core is about helping people. Yet, in recent months, those who are here to help have increasingly found themselves the victims of violence as they try to do their jobs. Violence against health care workers has been on the rise throughout the pandemic, and sadly, that trend is continuing across the country, and here at Riverside as well.

National statistics support what we have seen. For example, 44% of nurses reported experiencing physical violence and 68% reported experiencing verbal abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of these behaviors go well beyond the incidents themselves. Not only does violence cause physical and psychological injury for health care workers, workplace violence and intimidation make it more difficult for nurses, doctors and other staff to provide quality patient care. Staff cannot provide attentive care when they are afraid for their personal safety, distracted by disruptive patients and family members, or traumatized from prior violent interactions.

In addition, violent interactions at health care facilities tie up valuable resources and can delay urgently needed care for other patients. Studies show that workplace violence reduces patient satisfaction and employee productivity, and increases the potential for adverse medical events. As we work to retain and add more staff, these instances of verbal abuse, intimidation and acts of violence, undermine our ability to recruit team members.

Phillip M. Kambic is president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee.

