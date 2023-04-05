guebert

Guebert

 CATRINA RAWSON

Each spring people around the world celebrate our planet, recognizing the need to find innovative solutions to protect our soil and water for generations to come.

Farmers, often called the “original conservationists,” continue the fight for cleaner, more sustainable agricultural practices throughout the year. We care deeply for our land and collaborate with our agricultural research partners to implement the best solutions to preserve our natural resources.

We invest time, money, and energy in protecting our land. We are investing in our future.

Richard Guebert Jr. is president of Illinois Farm Bureau. This was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association.

