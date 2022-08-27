OPED-BATTENFELD-COLUMN-GET

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill on May 17 in Washington, D.C. 

 Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images/TNS

First, Liz Cheney, now Anthony Fauci.

Chalk up another victim of the likely hostile GOP takeover of Congress.

While Cheney got blasted in a 40-point election loss, Fauci — the public face of the government’s botched battle against COVID — is fleeing in December, weeks before Republicans could be starting their revenge tour in Washington.

Recommended for you