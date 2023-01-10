By Sandip Shah and Sudheer Matangi

Something extraordinary is happening in European health. Patients there are beating lung cancer at rates unimaginable only a decade ago.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in Europe — and the leading cause of death among men. Yet between 2010 and 2020, mortality from non-small cell lung cancer — the most common form of the disease — dropped by 10% across the populations of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Sandip Shah, a visiting professor at Rutgers University, is founder and president of Market Access Solutions, which develops strategies to optimize patient access to life-changing therapies. Sudheer Matangi, PharmD is an analyst at Market Access Solutions.

