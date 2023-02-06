jcrisp

As our nation bumps up hard against a national debt north of $31 trillion, let’s start with the obvious: Our expenditures are greater than our revenue. And while this isn’t the crisis that Republicans imagine when a Democrat is in the White House, common sense suggests that bringing expenditures and revenue into closer alignment would be a good thing.

The Republicans’ default formula for this dilemma? Decrease expenditures and decrease taxes. But, as yet, this attractive campaign slogan hasn’t solved the problem.

For one thing, expenditures are very difficult to cut. For the most part, the federal government funds programs that citizens want and need. More than 60% of federal dollars is committed to non-discretionary programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Add in infrastructure, education, health care, veterans’ benefits, law enforcement and defense spending, and there’s not that much fat in the budget.

