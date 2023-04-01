As our country celebrates Women’s History Month and looks ahead to local elections this fall, it’s important for us to celebrate the everyday heroines in communities across the country who are the essential workers of our democracy: poll workers.

In recent years, new challenges have tested these workers — from the COVID-19 pandemic to concerns around the threat of violence — but poll workers have continued to show up and ensure that everyone in their communities has an opportunity to make their voice heard in our democracy.

I know how critical their work is through my role at Power the Polls, a nonpartisan initiative that was founded early in the COVID-19 pandemic to recruit more poll workers. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Power the Polls recruited more than 275,000 potential poll workers and coordinated with secretaries of state and local elections officials from both sides of the aisle to fill anticipated gaps in local municipalities.

Ashley Spillane serves as senior adviser to Power the Polls and Director of the Civic Responsibility Project.

Recommended for you