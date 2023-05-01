Gregory David Fields reported to work at Springfield’s Capital Airport on Monday, April 10, just like any other day on the job for this longtime HVAC service worker. But it was far from just any day at work.

An explosion caused blunt force injuries and cost Fields his life at the age of 55. His wife, children, and grandchildren were left picking up the pieces: setting up funeral arrangements, writing his obituary, mourning his untimely passing.

The incident is under investigation. But we cannot and will not let Gregory David Fields’ legacy be just another workplace tragedy. He is one of us, a member of United Association Local 137.

Tim Drea is president of the Illinois AFL-CIO. Aaron Gurnsey is business manager of Plumbers, Steamfitters & HVACR Techs Local 137 in Springfield.

