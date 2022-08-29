By Timothy Lee

Congress recently introduced legislation that aims to protect consumer data from misuse and abuse.

Unfortunately, the “American Data Privacy and Protection Act,” sponsored in the Senate by U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and in the House by U.S. Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., contains significant defects unrelated to much-needed privacy protections for consumers or businesses.

Timothy H. Lee is senior vice president of legal and public affairs at the Center for Individual Freedom.

