I was recently introduced to a poem that reminded me of the bravery of those testifying before the Jan. 6 select committee. As Rep. Liz Cheney pointed out, especially the women. Here’s the poem:

“Courage is the measure of our heartfelt participation with life, with another, with a community, a work, a future. To be courageous, is not necessarily to go anywhere or do anything except to make conscious those things we already feel deeply and then to live through the unending vulnerabilities of those consequences.” — David Whyte

Debilyn Molineaux is co-publisher of The Fulcrum and president/CEO of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund.

