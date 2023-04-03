Editor’s note: This op-ed was distributed by Capitol News Illinois on behalf of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

It’s campaign season in Illinois. Billboards and yard signs are sprinkled across the Prairie State promoting candidates running for mayor, city council, county boards, park district boards, and other positions that are often unglamorous but essential to the functioning of our democracy.

I hope all voters in Illinois are paying attention to their local campaigns and vote on Tuesday.

John. T. Shaw is the director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Shaw’s monthly column explores how Illinois can work toward better politics and smarter government.

Recommended for you