How happy are Americans, really? This country has its troubles, surely, but a new study suggests things may be better than they seem.

Two economists, David G. Blanchflower, of Dartmouth, and Alex Bryson, of University College London, have come up with a new and more intuitive way to measure well-being. The results are striking. If you consider U.S. states as comparable to countries, 16 of the top 20 political units in the world for well-being are in the U.S. — including the top seven.

Many happiness surveys ask individuals how satisfied they are with their lives. That is one way of phrasing the happiness question, but it has its biases. It tends to favor nations where people have a strong sense of self-satisfaction — or, if you want to put a more negative gloss on it, where the people are somewhat smug. Those are some of the studies in which Finland and Denmark come in first.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution.

Recommended for you