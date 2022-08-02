dreamstime_l_161395203

Bipartisan legislation in Congress would prohibit discriminatory uses of information collected online. 

 Vadim Arzyukov/Dreamstime/TNS

By David Brody

When a business signals “whites only,” it does not matter if it is written in ink or pixels, words or code. The discrimination is the same. The harm is the same. And the legal consequences should be the same.

Yet our laws and courts often treat discrimination on the internet differently. Because there is no comprehensive online federal privacy law, online entities can collect, use, buy and sell data about our identities and then discriminate against us. Bipartisan legislation working its way through Congress right now can change this.

David Brody is the managing attorney of the Digital Justice Initiative at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

