...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of
25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly
become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday night.
Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
I have some simple — and unsolicited — advice for Illinois college and university students: Do everything possible to study abroad while you are an undergraduate.
I offer this advice based on personal experience and academic research.
I attended Knox College and spent one semester of my junior year on a London-Florence program that Knox sponsored with several other Midwestern schools. This was my first trip overseas and it not only provided a primer on two remarkable countries, it also allowed me to live and study with students from around the United States who I would never have encountered on the Galesburg campus of Knox.
We spent the first eight weeks in London, studying English history with unforgettable visits to the Houses of Parliament, Hampton Court and the Tower of London. Our evenings were devoted to attending plays and concerts. This was followed by eight weeks in Florence, Italy, delving into Italian history and learning about the architectural and artistic splendor of not only Florence but Siena, Padua and Pisa.
This was an enriching time for me that sparked a lifelong love of travel and an enduring interest in international affairs.
My wife attended Clark University in Massachusetts and spent her entire junior year abroad thanks to its exchange program with the University of Sussex in Brighton, England. There she and a handful of other “Clarkies” were fully immersed in an English university, living and studying with British students.
Not only did her passion for British history, literature and theater blossom during the year, but she was also able to spend school vacations traveling around the United Kingdom and Europe. She made two lifelong British friends that year and now, decades later, speaks to them regularly. My wife counts that year in Sussex as one of her life’s best decisions.
Our experiences are not unique.
The State Department makes a powerful case for study abroad programs:
“By studying abroad, you will experience new perspectives, learn how to navigate different cultures, work with diverse peers, and communicate in other languages,” the department says on its website. “Whether you are a future innovator, entrepreneur, engineer, scientist, doctor, journalist, teacher or diplomat, these are the skills that will prepare you to solve the world’s toughest challenges, make you more competitive in the job market and transform you into a responsible engaged citizen.”
In a typical year, more than 300,000 America students study, intern, or volunteer abroad for academic credit on programs ranging from two weeks to a full academic year. Studies reveal that about 80% of college freshman say they would like to study abroad, but only about 10% actually do so before they graduate.
Paul Simon was a passionate advocate for international travel and education, especially for students who used the experience to learn another language. In his book, “The Tongue Tied American,” Simon argued that learning a foreign language enlarges our world and makes us better citizens.
Two Illinois lawmakers, U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, recently joined colleagues on both sides of the political aisle to reintroduce the Senator Paul Simon Study Abroad Program Act in the U.S. Congress.
The legislation has a number of goals. It seeks to boost the number of undergraduate students studying abroad annually to one million students within 10 years; increase the number of minority students, first generation college students, community college students, and students with disabilities who study abroad; grow the number of students who study in nontraditional destinations, with an emphasis on economically developing nations; and encourage colleges and universities to place a greater emphasis on study abroad programs.
The bill includes competitive grants for colleges and universities to help them expand access to study abroad programs. It also allows grants to be used to help offset individual student costs related to study abroad — which can be a barrier.
According to CollegeVine, 50 Illinois colleges and universities offer study abroad programs, providing important opportunities for their students.
I encourage students to study overseas, make new friends, see the world — and then return home and make Illinois better.
John Shaw is the director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
