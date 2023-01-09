By John Bambenek

It is no secret that Illinois leads the nation in sky-high property taxes. One of the largest driving factors is the huge number of local government bodies in Illinois, each with property tax authority that is largely unchecked in any meaningful way.

Legislators often run on the promise of property tax relief, yet few discuss whether these units are truly necessary and take any reasonable steps to consolidate duplicative bodies … or remove completely irrelevant and superfluous ones.

John Bambenek is executive director and resident lobbyist for Abolish Townships Now. He is also being sued by Mahomet Township yet wears this as a badge of honor.

Recommended for you