martin schram

Martin Schram

 MBR

Yet again, our news screens flashed those two damn words: “BREAKING NEWS.”

Yet again, it no longer even felt like news. As soon as we got the words “mass shooting” and “school” nothing in this breaking news seemed new — and everything seemed to be breaking. Yet again. Breaking lives, breaking hearts, breaking governance.

So we ended up telling each other this era’s cliché: There are no words.

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. Contact him at martin.schram@gmail.com.

Recommended for you