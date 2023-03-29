stevecorbin

Steve Corbin

 CAMERA ROOM

Very few media outlets published information about the Feb. 19 pro-Putin rally or the multitude of Republicans and other influential politicians being pro-Putin and anti-support for Ukraine.

Many within the GOP have witnessed their party evolve from promoting isolationism in the 1930s to moving progressively forward with Dwight Eisenhower’s D-Day victory (1944) and Ronald Reagan’s 1983 warning of Russia’s evil empire.

Reagan’s historic diplomacy — applauded by all patriotic Americans — ended the Cold War. Reagan, a moralist, would support America aiding Ukraine and denouncing Vladimir Putin’s unfounded aggression.

Steve Corbin is professor emeritus of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa.

