Teresa Ghilarducci

Teresa Ghilarducci

I’ve been teaching an undergraduate class for almost 20 years called The Economics of Desire. I always thought “desire” in the title was the attraction, but it turns out “economics” is the draw.

In some ways, today’s students are more financially savvy than their predecessors — they score higher on financial literacy tests, are more likely to be invested in stocks and crypto, and some may even have taken high school money-management courses. Yet they still struggle to explain how markets work and are entering adulthood in an uncertain economy with rising prices everywhere they look.

For that reason, it’s important for students heading to college now to focus on five tasks to get their financial lives in order: track spending, create a budget, clarify income sources, understand debt along with its returns, and stop buying just because.

Teresa Ghilarducci is the Schwartz Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research. She’s the co-author of “Rescuing Retirement” and a member of the board of directors of the Economic Policy Institute.

Recommended for you