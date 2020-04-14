Note to the reader: Columns reflect the opinion of the author and do not represent the views of the Daily Journal.
Many may not care for what I have to say today. I have concerns about how this virus matter has been handled and the consequences. Quite frankly, I’m not impressed with corrupt politicians and an equally dishonest media infringing on our civil liberties.
We’ve taken preventative measures for this virus too far, in my opinion. It’s destroying our economy, possibly for years. governors like J.B. Pritzker and Andrew Cuomo whine and scare everyone unnecessarily. As I write this, reports are now coming out that the death models have been dramatically overstated. That was not a surprise, but the fear mongering worked spectacularly.
The young and healthy should go back to work — now — while requesting the elderly and sick to remain quarantined. I would agree there should be attempts at controlling the size of large public gatherings. But the rest of you should cease telling people to stay home, infringing on others’ civil liberties — this is America.
Is there really anybody in America not aware of this virus? We don’t need more commercials about the virus, particularly from actors, musicians and athletes telling us to stay home. It has been determined they are THE non-essential people, whereas our workforce is vitally indispensable.
Why should super stores like Target or fast-food chains like McDonald’s, vast corporations, be allowed to remain open while small retail stores or restaurants with a few employees close down? There will be more people gathering at those super stores than the small diner. Who decided that was fair or in the interest of the public — corporate stores with stockholders remain open, but close the privately owned small businesses on shoestring budgets? Have you ever observed some of the folks that frequent Walmart?
There is not a business in this country that is not “essential” to somebody. Why is it acceptable for truck drivers, nurses or Walmart store clerks to work but not the rest of us? Are they essential, or perhaps just more expendable in the eyes of elitists? I happen to know lots of trucking folks; my daughter is a nurse in a local hospital — why shouldn’t we be working to support them, too?
I, like many others, am losing confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci. He seems like a knowledgeable doctor, but there are too many cheesy photos surfacing of him posing with Swamp members. He’s acting like a czar, protected by the media. Constantly, he’s moving the goal posts further back about the severity or length of the virus, with no sense of what it’s doing to the economy or America’s psyche.
Speaking of no confidence, the death total numbers are wrong. China is lying. The press ran full bore with America passing China in the number of cases and deaths, knowing it was false. Further, people dying of other natural ailments have been suspiciously lumped in with virus death numbers, inflating numbers further.
In leveling the economic playing field, Trump hurt the Chinese economy badly. Might this virus have been an act of revengeful biological warfare by China? Knowing they couldn’t defeat us in battle, while watching our juvenile political circuses, did China surmise now was the time to retaliate? We should be prepared to treat this matter as an attack on our country and govern ourselves accordingly.
The media’s open hostility and ill-advised questions during the daily virus briefings have been disrespectful to the president. They constantly talk and shout over him. I’m waiting for Jim Acosta to ask Trump if he still beats his wife. The media even mocked the “My Pillow” guy for his statement of Christian values, even though he converted one of his plants over for making masks.
And where is the appropriate reporting on the sexual assault charges against Joe Biden? Why has this matter been buried? Had Trump been accused, we wouldn’t know a thing about this virus, or the death toll, because reporters would be busy looking for evidence under every rock.
For you still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, Trump mentioned the virus in his State of the Union but everyone was too busy cheering Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech. Also, Sen. Tom Cotton brought up the virus in late January, but Democrats were too concerned with trying to impeach Trump at the time to listen.
In kumbaya moments, people lament we all need to come together as one. Great idea. However, as long as Democratic politicians, liberals and the mainstream media keep blaming, harassing or trying to impeach Trump, it won’t happen. Your Trump Derangement symptoms must be cured first.
All of you really want to get along? Start treating our president with the respect a sitting U.S. president deserves because his backers aren’t giving up on him any time soon. He’s done a wonderful job leading us through this needless virus hysteria and needs to get back to work, too.
