As Nancy Pelosi sits on her duff with the faux impeachment thingy shoved into a desk drawer, she seems to have become more delusional.
I have come to believe she’s certain the title, Speaker of the House, makes her Queen Bee of the World, and President Donald Trump is an unruly child to discipline weekly. I’m not quite sure her condition is intemperance or possibly that dementia has crept into her skull, but I, for one, am tired of her petulant behavior.
Her spanking of the president, this week, is over the drone strike kill of Iran Gen. Qassem Suleimani. Iraqi Populist Mobilization Forces leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also was exterminated. This was said to have been in retaliation of the attacks of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, although Suleimani was the leader of the Quds Forces, a terrorist organization responsible for the deaths of nearly 600 Americans. Muhandis’ PMF is an Iraqi organization composed of 40 militias.
And the Democrats have a problem with their deaths?
To repeat, one is a top terrorist general from Iran, and the other a leader of Iraqi militias, two neighboring countries, together in the same vehicle. I bet they weren’t talking about the Packers chances of making the Super Bowl. One has to wonder what those two were doing together in the first place, but as you know, I’m from Chebanse. It seems to me, the countries comprising the Middle East have a testosterone surplus that overrules brain cells. They’ve been killing each other for centuries.
Anyway, Trump took the terrorists out on the 3rd, and as the most powerful man in the world, didn’t seek her permission. He took the opportunity, and Pelosi has her under garments in a wad for, supposedly, a couple reasons.
Her first issue was that the president of the United States, presented by military brass of the whereabouts of a noted top terrorist, disposed of him. Keep in mind, Pelosi’s actual fiefdom, the House of Representatives, still was on Christmas vacation at the time Suleimani met his maker. Only Congress and students get weeks off for Christmas, the rest of us schmucks get a few days.
Trump and our military were at work while Pelosi was sitting in her palatial mansion on Zinfandel Drive overlooking the Pacific Ocean, far away from the homeless people defecating in the streets of her 12th district.
Her second issue — she claims — is that Trump’s ordering of the airstrike that killed Suleimani provokes further escalation of violence in the Middle East. She is “concerned” the airstrike puts America, and the world, to the point of no return.
My reply to her … bull. Her second issue is no different than her first issue. Evidently, she feels she is more knowledgeable and informed than the president of the United States to make those decisions. She knows better than he does. Give us a break you doddering dingbat.
Folks, in normal times, the president should be accountable to the House of Representatives and the Senate. It is the counter-balance system our Founding Fathers put in place and has worked for centuries.
But these are not normal times. The democratically-held Congress has never gotten over the fact their anointed candidate, Hillary Clinton, was not coronated president. Their every waking hour is now spent plotting against the president, and the will of the people. I submit, they are actively involved in a coup against the president, and should not be trusted.
Why should Trump have to play footsy with Pelosi, purely for gamesmanship, rather than what is best for the country, when he has an opportunity to take out a major player of terrorism? Did she or her Democrat buddies forget 9/11 or Benghazi? I haven’t, have you?
What would have been accomplished had he taken the time to check with her, other than play her silly games while Suleimani got away? And had she “authorized” it in advance, she would have taken credit for it.
Pelosi and her Democrat henchmen could care less if the world burned, much less about our country or you. Their entire focus is on the chair in the Oval Office — they have to obtain it at all cost. They have to rid themselves of Trump before he gets the Swamp drained and exposes nearly all of Washington living lavishly off our dime.
Pelosi and her husband, Paul, are worth somewhere around $100 million. She lives in San Francisco, 2,800 miles from the Capitol using our jet as her personal Uber. She will be 80 years old in March. Ask yourself, why does she keep hanging around Washington, D.C?
