While it’s best to refrain from bragging about yourself, I just can’t resist the temptation at the moment.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, I reached a personal milestone. I took more than 10,000 steps that day. I did the same thing on Oct. 31, 2016, and each and every day since. A bit of quick math will reveal the streak now has extended for three consecutive years.
To add some perspective, the streak began two days before the Chicago Cubs defeated Cleveland to claim their first World Series crown in 108 years and eight days before Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.
What was the motivation to start walking like Forrest Gump ran in the classic 1994 movie? It can be traced to the previous August. I made an unintentional bid to cut off my big left toe with a lawnmower one afternoon. Thankfully, I wasn’t successful, but the appendage was hanging by a thread before it was salvaged by an emergency room doctor.
While not completely crippled by the mishap, my ability to move was compromised during the next few months. As my steps decreased, my waist line expanded. I vowed to to do something about it once able.
Never in my wildest dreams did I foresee what transpired. But I just kept pacing away. Before long, the streak reached one year. Then two years. Then 1,000 days. Now, it’s three years.
Some days have been easy. By the time noon rolled around, the 10,000-step plateau already had been reached. Other days, I would check the step tracker on my cellphone and find a shortage of a couple hundred just as bedtime arrived. I then simultaneously would brush my teeth and walk around the house to make up the difference.
Now, admittedly there are more impressive streaks that exist. Cal Ripken Jr. played in 2,632 consecutive Major League Baseball games. That dwarfs my personal accomplishment.
But I’m proud enough to boast nonetheless. The next goal is four straight years. I’ve come to realize the old adage “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step” rings true. It can apply to your lives as well.
